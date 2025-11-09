Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 9, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Blue Note hosts Clarice Prieto Trio's Diana Krall tribute at 19:00, Audio Rebel rolls a three-band EP launch from 17:00 in Botafogo, and the Theatro Municipal's Assyrio salon offers two cultured Sunday sessions-Tango Revirado at 11:00 and a Tarde Lírica recital at 15:30. Note: Roberto Carlos at Brava Arena Jockey is officially postponed; details below.



Why picked: Elegant, one-hour tango concert in the ornate Assyrio hall-great cultured start to Sunday.

Start: 11:00 (doors 10:30)

Address: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro - Salão Assyrio, Praça Floriano, s/n, Centro Tickets: Inteira R$40 ($7), Meia R$20 ($4) - Fever event page



Why picked: Arias and duets in a jewel-box venue-civilized mid-afternoon anchor downtown.

Start: 15:30 (doors 14:30)

Address: Theatro Municipal - Salão Assyrio, Praça Floriano, s/n, Centro Tickets: Inteira R$40 ($7), Meia R$20 ($4) - Fever event page



Why picked: Indie discovery triple-bill in Botafogo's cult room-doors from late afternoon, show rolls into the evening.

Start: House 17:00

Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo Tickets: R$30 ($6) antecipado - Audio Rebel agenda. Sympla



Why picked: Seated, beach-side jazz with a familiar standards set-easy night starter in Copacabana.

Start: 19:00

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Tickets: Eventim. Venue: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co



A Pérola Negra do Samba - Teatro Municipal Carlos Gomes (17:00) - Praça Tiradentes, s/n, Centro. Event page (tickets & details) Roberto Carlos - Brava Arena Jockey (postponed) - The 20:00 show scheduled for today is officially adiated due to weather; holders keep valid tickets. Info: Eventim date page. Artist notice

Top Picks Today Música no Assyrio -“Tango Revirado” (11:00)Tarde Lírica no Assyrio - Recital (15:30)Audio Rebel - Neon Soul (EP“Believe”) + Radioativa + Neon Desert (from 17:00)Clarice Prieto Trio - Tribute to Diana Krall at Blue Note (19:00)Also notableSuggested route

Downtown culture to beach jazz: 11:00 Tango Revirado (Assyrio) → lunch nearby → 15:30 Tarde Lírica (Assyrio) → 25–30 min to Copacabana for Blue Note 19:00.

Botafogo + Centro: Doors 17:00 at Audio Rebel for the Neon Soul EP launch, then 10–12 min to Praça Tiradentes for A Pérola Negra do Samba (17:00 curtain) if you'd rather go theatre first.



Metro works well pre-midnight for Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Botafogo/Copacabana; after shows, prefer registered taxis/ride-hailing door-to-door.

Assyrio dress code applies (no shorts/flip-flops); bring a photo ID. Most venues accept cards. R$ prices show USD equivalents in parentheses (R$ → $ at 5.40, rounded).

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Sunday, November 9, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.