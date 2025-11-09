403
10 Key Military And Defense Developments (November 29, 2025)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A busy week saw live-fire tests, fresh alliance moves, and contested air and sea spaces from Europe to the Indo-Pacific.
Nuclear signaling intensified, with Washington's routine ICBM test and Moscow's order to draft options for possible nuclear testing.
In parallel, non-kinetic pressures rose inside NATO airspace as unexplained drone incursions disrupted airports and spurred counter-UAS measures.
In Asia, North Korea fired another ballistic missile while Taiwan drilled against“gray-zone” threats and AUKUS partners advanced submarine combat-system plans.
In Europe, the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force formalized an“enhanced partnership” with Ukraine, and Greece weighed a major armored modernization package.
These items are ranked for geopolitical impact, escalation risk, change in military balance, and alliance cohesion-aimed at policymakers, operators, and analysts who need concise, decision-useful signal amid the noise.
1. Canada–Philippines troops pact signed (Nov 2)
Manila and Ottawa signed a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement enabling training and exercises on each other's soil-Canada's first such pact in the Indo-Pacific-framing deeper cooperation as China asserts claims in the South China Sea. The deal complements Manila's expanding network of access and defense accords with other partners.
Summary: The SOVFA broadens coalition capacity and deterrence options around the first island chain.
2. Israel–Hezbollah tensions rise despite 2024 ceasefire (Nov 2–6)
Israeli leaders warned of stepped-up action in Lebanon, pressing Beirut to disarm Hezbollah per ceasefire terms; Hezbollah said Lebanon is bound by the truce but rejected direct talks with Israel. Cross-border friction remained a flashpoint as both sides signaled readiness to respond.
Summary: The northern front stays volatile, with enforcement gaps in the ceasefire posing escalation risk.
3. North Korea launches ballistic missile toward the East Sea (Nov 7)
Seoul and Tokyo tracked a short-range shot of about 700 km, landing outside Japan's EEZ; allies condemned the launch while noting no immediate threat. It follows recent North Korean tests and warnings from Seoul's intelligence about potential nuclear testing.
Summary: Pyongyang's testing tempo sustains regional pressure and complicates allied force-posture planning.
4. UK-led JEF grants Ukraine“Enhanced Partnership” status (Nov 5)
Defense ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force met in Bodø and signed an accord to deepen training, resilience (including subsea infrastructure), UAV development, medevac, and counter-disinformation cooperation with Kyiv. The move formalizes a Northern Europe security lane supporting Ukraine alongside NATO mechanisms.
Summary: JEF's structured backing tightens Europe's defense ecosystem around Ukraine.
5. U.S. Air Force conducts Minuteman III test“Glory Trip 254” (Nov 5)
An unarmed LGM-30G launched from Vandenberg SFB to Kwajalein validated reliability and command-and-control pathways; officials stressed the long-planned nature of the test. The shot landed amid revived debate over nuclear testing policies.
Summary: Routine ICBM testing underpins credibility of U.S. strategic deterrence.
6. Russia–Ukraine war: heavy strikes and active fronts (Nov 8–9; Nov 2)
Ukraine reported shooting down dozens of Shahed drones during a large overnight attack, while Russia pressed offensive actions near Pokrovsk and elsewhere. Civilian areas again faced damage as both sides targeted depth and logistics.
Summary: The air–ground battle remains grinding, with Russia seeking tactical gains and Ukraine defending critical infrastructure.
7. Belgium wrestles with drone incursions;“shoot-down” authority issued (Nov 3–7)
After multiple nights of drone sightings over bases and airports that forced flight disruptions, Belgium's chief of defense authorized troops to down unidentified drones over military sites; Brussels convened a security council and moved to bolster airspace surveillance.
Summary: Europe's counter-UAS posture is hardening as hybrid pressure exploits civil–military seams.
8. Greece weighs over 400 IFVs as Germany tables Lynx/Marder package (Nov 5)
Berlin's industry proposal pairs new KF41 Lynx with surplus Marder 1A3s and potential Leopard 2A4 upgrades-meant to rapidly restore tracked mass and involve Greek industry. Athens is assessing timelines, costs, and offsets.
Summary: If accepted, the deal would markedly refresh Hellenic Army mechanized forces and supply chains.
9. Azerbaijan publicly displays Chinese HQ-9BE air-defense system (Nov 8)
Parade footage in Baku showed HQ-9BE launchers, indicating new long-range SAM capability alongside existing layers; neither Baku nor Beijing has issued full details. The display signals continued diversification beyond Russian systems.
Summary: The appearance suggests a shift in South Caucasus air-defense balances and supplier mix.
10. Kremlin orders proposals for possible nuclear testing (Nov 5–8)
President Putin instructed security organs to draft options for resuming nuclear tests, with Foreign Minister Lavrov later saying work is underway; Moscow frames this as contingent on U.S. moves. Analysts warn of serious arms-control backsliding.
Summary: Nuclear signaling escalated, threatening to unravel a long-standing test moratorium.
