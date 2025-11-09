The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and UN Women, in partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - EPSG, the European Union (EU), GIZ GmbH, Expertise France (EF)-FIAP, Partners West Africa – Senegal, and the United Nations Country Team in Cabo Verde, convened the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Working Group on Women, Youth, Peace and Security in West Africa and the Sahel (WGWYPS-WAS) from 3 to 7 November 2025 in Praia, Cabo Verde.

Held under the theme“25 Years of Implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) in West Africa and the Sahel: Perspectives from Women and Youth,” the meeting provided a platform to assess progress and define strategic priorities for advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas in a rapidly evolving regional context.

The gathering brought together around 70 participants from 16 countries across West Africa and the Sahel, including government officials, representatives of civil society organizations, youth and women's groups, academia, research and training institutions, and regional organizations.

Over five days, participants reviewed and validated the findings of national and regional assessments on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000), explored strategies to enhance the Working Group's coordination and visibility at regional, national, and local levels, and finalized the 2026 national and regional work plans. The meeting also adopted the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, identified priority themes for the 2026 thematic exchanges, selected focus countries for solidarity, advocacy and support missions, and initiated preparations for the 2026 Annual Meeting.

Building on the lessons of 25 years of implementation of Resolution 1325, participants reflected on achievements, persistent challenges, and emerging opportunities. Discussions highlighted the need to strengthen state ownership, ensure sustainable financing for National Action Plans (NAPs), and improve coordination, monitoring, and evaluation mechanisms. Limited financial resources and fragmented implementation efforts were identified as continuing obstacles to progress.

The meeting concluded with a capacity-building session on the Continental Results Framework (CRF), facilitated by the ECOWAS Commission through the GIZ-EPSG Project, an in-depth discussion on the Youth, Peace and Security agenda, and a field visit showcasing innovative local initiatives promoting peace, gender equality, and social cohesion.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the WPS and YPS agendas and to fostering inclusive, sustainable peace across West Africa and the Sahel.

