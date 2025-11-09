403
India in final stages of selling BrahMos cruise missiles to Indonesia
(MENAFN) India is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to sell BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Indonesia, according to media reports.
The BrahMos, a collaborative project between India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, has become a cornerstone of India’s defense arsenal, capable of precise strikes from land, sea, and submarine platforms. Because the technology is jointly owned, any exports require approval from both New Delhi and Moscow.
Discussions with Indonesia have reportedly been ongoing for some time. If the deal is concluded, it would deepen defense cooperation between the two countries and follow Jakarta’s entry into the BRICS bloc in January 2024, which expanded its strategic engagement with member states, including India.
The negotiations for the $450 million missile supply contract are at an advanced stage, Jaiteerth R. Joshi, CEO and managing director of BrahMos Aerospace, said in an interview earlier this year.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited India earlier this year with a high-level delegation, including Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali, to tour the missile manufacturer’s headquarters. Officials also noted that other nations, including Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, are exploring potential purchases from BrahMos Aerospace.
