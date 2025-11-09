Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Is Heartbeat Of India's Spiritual Life: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described Uttarakhand as the "heartbeat of India's spiritual life" and said that if the state resolves, it can become the "spiritual capital of the world" in the coming years.

Addressing the Uttarakhand 25th Foundation Day celebrations in Dehradun, PM Modi said, "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the heartbeat of India's spiritual life. Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Jageshwar, Adi Kailash, these countless pilgrimage sites are symbols of our faith. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit these sacred shrines. Their journeys open the path of devotion and also infuse new energy into Uttarakhand's economy."

"Uttarakhand's true identity lies in its spiritual power. If Uttarakhand resolves, it can establish itself as the spiritual capital of the world within the next few years. We can connect its temples, ashrams, and yoga centres with the Global Centre," he said.

Speaking about the 'Vibrant Villages' initiative of the Centre, PM Modi said, "You all know how strongly the Government of India is emphasising the Vibrant Villages Programme along the border areas. I want every vibrant village in Uttarakhand to become a small tourism hub in itself, with homestays and promotion of local cuisine and culture. Just imagine how good people will feel after eating 'Doobke Chudkani', 'Raot', Arsa, 'Jhangore ki Kheer', etc. This feeling will bring them back to Uttarakhand again and again."

He also said that the state should focus on opening its regional festivals like Harela, Phooldei, Bhitoli, etc. "By becoming a part of these festivals, people will always remember the experience. The fairs of the state are also very vibrant; be it Nanda Devi Mela, Jauljeevi Mela, Uttaraayani Mela, Shravani Mela and Butter festival, Uttarakhand's soul in embedded in these fairs," he said, adding that to put these festivals on world map, intiatives like 'One District, One festival (Ek Jila, Ek Mela)' can be introduced.

The Prime Minister said that the hilly districts of Uttarakhand have immense potential for fruit production.

"We should focus on turning these mountain districts into horticulture hubs. Blueberries, kiwis, herbal, and medicinal plants are the crops of the future. To promote them, there is a need to empower MSMEs in the sectors of food processing, handicrafts, and organic products," he said.

"Uttarakhand is also emerging as a film destination. With the state's new film policy, shooting has become much easier. Uttarakhand is also gaining popularity as a wedding destination. And as part of my ongoing campaign 'Wed in India', Uttarakhand should develop facilities of international standards to promote this vision. For this, 5 to 7 major destinations can be identified and developed as model sites. The country has taken a pledge for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the path to achieving this goal lies in being Vocal for Local," PM Modi added.

Prior to his address, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore. Projects worth over Rs 930 crore were inaugurated, while the foundation stone was laid for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore.

These projects cover key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi also released assistance of Rs 62 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 28,000 farmers under the Crop Insurance Scheme.