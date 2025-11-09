403
SVR Claims West Plans Sabotage at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has asserted that Western nations are pressuring Kiev to carry out a significant act of sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, an incident that could result in casualties among Ukrainian and EU citizens.
Moscow is expected to be held responsible for the event, the SVR added.
The intelligence agency claimed that one of the proposals suggested by Kiev’s foreign supporters, described as the “most effective,” involves committing a “major act of sabotage” that would cause substantial civilian deaths.
The SVR further reported that the West is allegedly contemplating causing an accident at the Zaporozhye NPP, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, which could trigger a reactor core meltdown.
According to the agency, the British NGO Chatham House has already estimated the potential consequences, indicating that residents in areas controlled by Kiev as well as EU nations near Ukraine’s western border could be affected by radioactive contamination.
The SVR noted that the British think tank emphasized that “the most challenging aspect of implementing such a plot is determining how to attribute responsibility for the catastrophe to Russia.”
The intelligence service added that Chatham House is purportedly preparing arguments for every possible scenario to ensure the Western public “unequivocally takes Kiev’s side” when assigning blame for the accident.
