Houthis arrest spy network allegedly working for US, Israel
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement announced on Saturday the arrest of a spy network reportedly operating for the US and Israel.
In a statement, the Houthi-run Interior Ministry described the arrests as a “significant security achievement.” The ministry said the suspects were gathering intelligence on senior Houthi officials and monitoring Yemen’s infrastructure, including military and security sites, weapons production facilities, and locations used for launching missiles and drones.
The statement also accused the cell members of involvement in actions that contributed to civilian casualties from attacks carried out by US and Israeli forces in Yemen. Confessions from the detainees are expected to be released soon, the ministry added.
There was no immediate response from the US or Israeli governments regarding the Houthi claims. The group has previously announced the dismantling of similar spy networks, most recently in May 2024.
