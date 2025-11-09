403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cameroon’s Paul Biya Sworn in for Eighth Term
(MENAFN) Cameroon’s long-serving leader, Paul Biya, has officially begun his eighth term after securing 53.66% of the votes in the contested presidential election held on October 12.
During the inauguration ceremony on Thursday in the capital, Yaounde, the 92-year-old president, who is Africa’s second-longest-serving head of state, promised to “work tirelessly for the advent of a united, stable and prosperous” Cameroon.
“I will spare no effort to continue to be worthy of this trust, whatever the circumstances, no matter the difficulties, obstacles and challenges,” Biya declared in a speech delivered to parliament.
Having governed Cameroon since 1982, Biya is now the world’s oldest current leader. He is only the second individual to preside over the nation since it gained independence from France in 1960. In 2008, he removed presidential term limits, enabling his prolonged rule.
His disputed reelection has triggered extensive protests throughout the country, as demonstrators have condemned the vote as fraudulent.
According to UN sources referenced by a news agency, at least 48 civilians have died amid the unrest since the Constitutional Council announced Biya’s victory on October 27.
Reports indicate that most victims were shot with live ammunition, while others suffered fatal beatings with batons and sticks.
The government has stated that it intends to take legal measures against Biya’s principal opponent, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, accusing him of provoking “violent post-election demonstrations.”
Bakary, who garnered 35.19% of the votes, had claimed victory several days prior to the official announcement of the results.
During the inauguration ceremony on Thursday in the capital, Yaounde, the 92-year-old president, who is Africa’s second-longest-serving head of state, promised to “work tirelessly for the advent of a united, stable and prosperous” Cameroon.
“I will spare no effort to continue to be worthy of this trust, whatever the circumstances, no matter the difficulties, obstacles and challenges,” Biya declared in a speech delivered to parliament.
Having governed Cameroon since 1982, Biya is now the world’s oldest current leader. He is only the second individual to preside over the nation since it gained independence from France in 1960. In 2008, he removed presidential term limits, enabling his prolonged rule.
His disputed reelection has triggered extensive protests throughout the country, as demonstrators have condemned the vote as fraudulent.
According to UN sources referenced by a news agency, at least 48 civilians have died amid the unrest since the Constitutional Council announced Biya’s victory on October 27.
Reports indicate that most victims were shot with live ammunition, while others suffered fatal beatings with batons and sticks.
The government has stated that it intends to take legal measures against Biya’s principal opponent, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, accusing him of provoking “violent post-election demonstrations.”
Bakary, who garnered 35.19% of the votes, had claimed victory several days prior to the official announcement of the results.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment