Orban Says Putin, Trump Summit Could Happen Soon
(MENAFN) A potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest could occur at any moment, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated.
Last month, Trump revealed that he had canceled a planned gathering with Putin in the Hungarian capital, explaining that it “did not feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get.”
Following this, both the Kremlin and the White House emphasized that the summit was not canceled, only postponed.
While traveling to the United States for an official visit on Thursday, Orban told a newspaper that “there are one or two unresolved issues left in US-Russia negotiations” concerning the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
He added, “If they are resolved, a peace summit in Budapest could take place within days.”
In a subsequent conversation with Kossuth Radio, the prime minister voiced confidence that the meeting between Putin and Trump in Budapest “will happen,” but noted that “we do not yet know whether it will bring a solution or simply be an important step toward peace.”
During a White House dinner with leaders from Central Asian countries on Thursday, Trump discussed his attempts to halt the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, saying, “we have not gotten that yet, but I think we have made a lot of progress.”
The US president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, reiterated those statements, adding that “there is a lot of discussion that technical teams have to have at the lower level before the leaders can get to a deal.”
