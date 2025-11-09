403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli forces conduct new cross-border raid in Syria’s Quneitra
(MENAFN) The Israeli army launched another cross-border incursion into southern Syria’s Quneitra province on Saturday, marking the latest breach of Syrian sovereignty.
According to a Syrian news agency, nine Israeli military vehicles advanced from the Hamidiyah point toward the town of al-Hurriya, reaching the village of Ofania. Another force of four vehicles moved from the al-Burj point in the destroyed city of Quneitra toward al-Samadaniyah. Israeli troops reportedly set up a checkpoint near a destroyed water tank between al-Ajraf and al-Samadaniyah in southern Quneitra.
Damascus has repeatedly condemned Israel’s violations, reaffirming its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which Israel declared null following Bashar al-Assad’s ouster in late 2024.
Local residents have reported that Israeli incursions have damaged farmland, destroyed forests, led to arrests, and established military checkpoints. Despite the current Syrian administration posing no immediate threat to Israel, Tel Aviv has frequently conducted cross-border airstrikes targeting Syrian military positions, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition, resulting in civilian casualties.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa stated that since Assad’s removal on December 8, 2024, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes and over 400 ground incursions into Syrian territory.
According to a Syrian news agency, nine Israeli military vehicles advanced from the Hamidiyah point toward the town of al-Hurriya, reaching the village of Ofania. Another force of four vehicles moved from the al-Burj point in the destroyed city of Quneitra toward al-Samadaniyah. Israeli troops reportedly set up a checkpoint near a destroyed water tank between al-Ajraf and al-Samadaniyah in southern Quneitra.
Damascus has repeatedly condemned Israel’s violations, reaffirming its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which Israel declared null following Bashar al-Assad’s ouster in late 2024.
Local residents have reported that Israeli incursions have damaged farmland, destroyed forests, led to arrests, and established military checkpoints. Despite the current Syrian administration posing no immediate threat to Israel, Tel Aviv has frequently conducted cross-border airstrikes targeting Syrian military positions, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition, resulting in civilian casualties.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa stated that since Assad’s removal on December 8, 2024, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes and over 400 ground incursions into Syrian territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment