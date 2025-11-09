403
Syria foils ISIS cells in major security operation
(MENAFN) Syria announced on Saturday that authorities had dismantled multiple ISIS (Daesh) cells during a large-scale security operation across several provinces.
The Interior Ministry said the operation was based on “precise” intelligence and led to the arrest of numerous wanted individuals, along with the seizure of materials and evidence linking them to terrorist activities.
“This comes within the framework of ongoing national efforts to combat terrorism and confront plots targeting the country’s security and citizens’ safety,” the ministry added. “It resulted in the dismantling of several terrorist cells and the arrest of many wanted individuals.”
Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has prioritized restoring security, implementing political and economic reforms, fostering social cohesion, and expanding cooperation with regional and international partners. Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party’s regime that had been in power since 1963. A transitional government under President Ahmad al-Sharaa was established in January.
