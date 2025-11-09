403
Protect your world: Kaspersky launches a new free online course on cyber hygiene
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Kaspersky is excited to announce the launch of a new free online course on basic cyber hygiene, сrucial for everyone who uses the internet and gadgets on a daily basis, but might lack knowledge of the cyber risks involved. In the course, Kaspersky experts explain, in simple and clear language, how to safely live your online life and protect yourself and your loved ones from cyberthreats.
Today, people average nearly seven hours of online time daily, surfing the web and using gadgets, but they also leave enormous amounts of personal information online and regularly encounter traps left by scammers. In fact, in 2024 alone, Kaspersky detected 4.9 billion cyberattacks worldwide. Considering this constant rise in phishing and scam schemes, basic information security skills are becoming a necessity to keep peace of mind in such a high-risk environment.
To help people adapt to modern technologies safely, Kaspersky has introduced a new 'Cyber hygiene' online course. The open course on digital literacy is designed for a wide audience, regardless of age or occupation, and covers the main issues of digital security.
In the video lessons, Kaspersky experts explain to participants how to protect personal data from intruders, safely use email, social networks, and other applications, and make purchases in online stores. Participants will learn how to recognize phone fraud, phishing, and other cyberthreats. A separate lesson is devoted to online risks for children.
The new course is appropriate for users at all levels of training and does not require special information technology knowledge. In total, it consists of 15 short lessons, averaging 15-20 minutes each, and participants can watch lessons at a comfortable pace. To consolidate the learned material, participants will receive summaries at the end of each topic, as well as tips on cybersecurity. And those who want to receive a certificate can pass the final test.
"As the digital world continues to evolve rapidly, cybersecurity awareness often gets left behind, creating opportunities for scammers to exploit vulnerable users. It's not easy for older internet users to catch up with technological development and learn how to use gadgets and messengers, let alone how to use them safely. The younger generation is also an easy target for scammers. That's how the idea of 'Cyber hygiene’ online course was born: a program designed to make digital security concepts accessible and empower people to detect fraud in time. This is another step towards Kaspersky's mission to build a safer digital world,'' comments Evgeniya Russkikh, Head of Academic Affairs at Kaspersky.
The course is available on the Kaspersky Academy website without registration. To learn more about the ‘Cyber hygiene’ online course, as well as other Kaspersky educational initiatives, visit the Kaspersky Academy website.
