Over 700 Stakeholders Across 11 Cities Collaborate Under NITI Aayog–Smart Freight Centre Initiative to Accelerate Zero-Emission Trucking
(MENAFN- Perceptiona) New Delhi, November 07, 2025: In a major step toward India’s clean mobility and net-zero ambitions, Smart Freight Centre (SFC) India, in collaboration with NITI Aayog’s e-FAST India initiative, has released its report “From Awareness to Action: Regional Perspectives on Battery-Electric Trucks.” The pan India campaign engaged over 700 stakeholders across 11 strategic cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Thiruvananthapuram, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Alwar, and Mysuru.
About Smart Freight Centre India
Smart Freight Centre (SFC) is a global non-profit advancing climate action in the freight
sector. Since launching its India program in May 2023, SFC has worked closely with NITI
Aayog’s e-FAST initiative to promote freight electrification and reduce emissions. Under its Pilots to Pathways: SFC Corridor Initiative, Smart Freight Centre is advancing the scaled deployment of Zero-Emission Trucks (ZET) along key freight corridors such as Delhi–Jaipur. The initiative brings together shippers, charge point operators, regulators, and policymakers to aggregate demand, plan renewable-powered charging infrastructure, and mobilize ecosystem-wide implementation.
