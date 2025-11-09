Dubai Metro Blue Line Reaches 10% Completion In Just Five Months

Work on the Dubai Metro Blue Line is 10 per cent complete within five months and scheduled to reach 30 per cent by the end of next year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Sunday.

The Authority stated that 3,000 workers have been deployed at 12 sites to complete the project by 9/9/2029, serving residential, industrial, and economic areas of various communities.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said this milestone was achieved five months after the groundbreaking ceremony in June 2025. More than 500 engineers and experts, along with 3,000 workers, are currently deployed at 12 sites to accelerate progress and deliver a world-class service connecting Dubai's key residential, academic, economic, and tourism districts.

Dubai Metro Blue Line is a 30-km project comprising 14 stations.

Dubai Metro Blue Line extends in two directions. The first begins at Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line in Al Jaddaf and runs through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, before reaching International City (1), which includes an underground interchange station. It then continues through International City (2) and (3), Dubai Silicon Oasis, and ends at Dubai Academic City. This section spans 21 km and comprises 10 stations.

The second direction starts from Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya, passing through Mirdif and Al Warqa, and linking to the interchange station at International City (1). This section stretches 9 km and includes four stations. The project also features the construction of a depot and maintenance facility in Al Ruwayyah 3.

“The line connects the Red and Green Lines of the Dubai Metro and serves areas expected to accommodate around one million residents by 2040. It will also provide direct journeys to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes,” Al Tayer said, adding that it will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors, and realise the '20-minute city' concept, which enables access to more than 80 per cent of essential services within 20 minutes of travel.

Al Tayer added that the engineering teams continue to advance their work at a fast pace.

He further explained that more than 260 deep foundations have been completed across multiple sites, while excavation works exceeding 400,000 cubic metres have commenced at station locations in International City (1), (2), and (3). Several station columns have also been constructed in the Academic City area, along with retaining walls at most underground stations, such as International City (1). These developments will enable the expansion of excavation works and accelerate progress in subsequent construction phases.

The project consortium has established two ready-mix concrete plants and two yards for the production and storage of precast concrete elements in Al Ruwayyah 3 and International City. This enables precise control over the quality and efficiency of construction materials and full oversight of manufacturing and supply chains. It also helps shorten construction timelines and enhance logistical efficiency.

The project consortium has achieved over 3 million work hours in various locations without recording any fatalities.