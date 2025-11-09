Commercial Bank Concludes 'Young Bankers 2025' With Closing Ceremony Celebrating Future Leaders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Commercial Bank concluded the 2025 Summer edition of the 'Young Bankers' programme with a closing ceremony at Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail, celebrating the dedication, growth, and achievements of its participants.

The initiative marks years of nurturing financial awareness and inspiring the youth to explore the world of banking. Over the course of the programme, students gained first-hand exposure to retail and digital banking, financial management, and customer service; skills that lay the foundation for responsible leadership in Qatar's growing financial sector.

Aligned with the human development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, the 'Young Bankers' programme empowers the next generation with knowledge, confidence, and forward-looking thinking, supporting the country's journey towards sustainable growth. EGM and Chief Marketing Officer at Commercial Bank, Eiman Al-Naemi, said:“At Commercial Bank, empowering youth with essential financial and banking knowledge is a fundamental part of our corporate social responsibility. Through initiatives such as the Young Bankers Programme, we are committed to equipping future generations with the skills and understanding needed to make informed financial decisions. Our goal is to inspire young people to recognise how banking contributes not only to their personal growth, but also to the broader progress and development of our nation.”

EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, Shahnawaz Rashid, added:“The Young Bankers programme is a unique opportunity to showcase how retail banking touches people's lives every day. From learning how customers save and invest to understanding the role of digital banking in shaping experiences, this initiative gives students real-world insights into the values and innovation that define our business. It is an investment in talent and in the future of retail banking in Qatar.”

AGM and Senior Director of Premium Banking at Commercial Bank, Reham S Thawabi, stated:“It is inspiring to see the energy and enthusiasm our students brought to the Young Bankers programme. This initiative not only nurtures financial literacy and confidence, but also reflects the values of trust, innovation, and excellence that we champion in Premium Banking. By fostering fresh perspectives, we are equipping the next generation with the mindset and skills to navigate opportunities and challenges as future leaders.”

The ceremony concluded with students receiving certificates of completion, marking the end of a transformative learning journey and a milestone in the Bank's continued investment in Qatar's youth and future talent.