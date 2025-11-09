QNB Organises 'The Junior Entrepreneur' Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team organised a creative program for children titled 'QNB Junior Entrepreneur' in line with its initiatives to prepare a generation of new leaders capable of achieving a knowledge-based economy in implementation of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

It also reflects the Bank's CSR strategy aimed at promoting financial literacy within its Education and Youth pillar.

The two-week initiative includes a packed program of activities, allowing young participants to unleash their entrepreneurship skills in a fun and stimulating environment, helping them turn their ideas into reality.

Participants presented their project ideas in the form of simplified projects and products, along with a suggested marketing plan. On the conclusion of the activity, the bank's CSR team awarded a“QNB Junior Entrepreneur” certificate to all participants in recognition of their valuable contribution.

The initiative supported younger generations to acquire skills of productivity, recycling, entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity and become positive change agents in our communities.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa and one of the most valuable banking brands in the region.

QNB Group operates in more than 28 countries across Asia, Europe and Africa, providing tailored banking products and services, supported by a workforce of more than 31,000 professionals leading banking excellence across the globe.