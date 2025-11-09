Auto Class Cars, MG Motor Launch All-New MG HS Hybrid+

Doha: Auto Class Cars, the authorised dealer of the MG brand in Qatar, together with MG Motor, has launched the all-new MG HS Hybrid+ in Qatar, offering a combinination of advanced hybrid performance, efficiency, striking design, and premium comfort for drivers seeking a smarter and more versatile SUV.

The launching ceremony took place at the InterContinental Beach & Spa Hotel in Doha in the presence of General Manager, Frank Zauner, General Sales Manager, Zaher Janbieh and Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars, Ahmad Firoozi, alongside distinguished guests, and representatives of media and influencers.

The all-new MG HS Hybrid+ is the brand's second hybrid model to be launched in Qatar, following the recent arrival of the MG 8 Plug-in Hybrid. During the event, the new MG HS Hybrid+ was unveiled, alongside the recently introduced MG 8 Plug-in Hybrid by Auto Class Cars in Qatar, allowing attendees to explore the outstanding features offered by these models.

General Manager of Auto Class Cars, Frank Zauner, emphasized in his speech the importance of Auto Class Cars' carefully designed strategy to provide the latest models of the brand in Qatar, with the aim of meeting modern-day needs and keeping pace with advancements in this vital sector.

“The launch of our new hybrid model marks a significant step in our ongoing strategy to shape a more sustainable future for mobility,” Zauner said.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio with innovative and environmentally responsible vehicles, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing the community with smarter, cleaner, and more efficient transportation solutions. Designed to deliver both luxury and everyday comfort, this new hybrid offers an elevated driving experience that meets the needs of modern families-combining refined style, advanced technology, and environmental consciousness. This milestone reflects our belief that innovation and sustainability can coexist beautifully to drive progress for generations to come”.

Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars, Ahmad Firoozi, said:“The launch of the MG HS Hybrid+ today comes shortly after the introduction of the MG 8 PHEV plug-in hybrid in Qatar. We look to the future with optimism and confidence that these new models will meet customers' expectations and further enrich our extensive portfolio of diverse vehicles, aimed at fulfilling the needs and preferences of all customer segments”.

The MG HS Hybrid+ is now available at MG showrooms on Salwa Road and Lusail. Customers can enjoy MG's comprehensive aftersales support, which includes a 6-year / 200,000-kilometre manufacturer warranty, an 8-year / 200,000-kilometre battery warranty, and access to a wide network of service centres.