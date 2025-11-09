GCC Ranks Second Globally As AI Powerhouse

Doha: As AI becomes more mainstream, optimism and confidence in the GCC are notably higher than global averages, according to Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) latest“From Pilots to Progress: AI at Work in the GCC” study.

The survey reveals that in 2025, the region ranked 2nd globally in AI adoption, supported by strong leadership and effective digital transformation.

The survey highlights that 58% of GCC respondents expressed optimism (up 9 percentage points from 2024)and 45% reported confidence. These figures surpass global averages, indicating a strong regional embrace of AI.

The study, in collaboration with BCG X,BCG's tech build and design division, included respondents from Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, ranging from executive suite leaders to frontline employees. It highlights the region's rapid advancement in AI adoption, in line with national strategies aimed at digital transformation and economic diversification.

Managing Director and Partner at BCG, Dr. Lars Littig (pictured), said:“The GCC is emerging as a global leader in AI deployment, with high frontline adoption and leadership support nearly twice the global average. For companies and public sector entities alike, this signals a clear mandate: strategic investment in AI, paired with strong leadership and training, offers a blueprint for enterprise-wide transformation.”

The GCC showed a strong adoption in regular AI usage, with 78% of frontline employees using GenAI frequently, 27 percentage points above the global average. Among managers and leaders, usage is even higher, reaching 90% and 92% respectively, compared to global averages of 78% and 88%. This widespread adoption reflects a strong regional commitment to integrating AI into daily workflows.

About 45% of respondents in the GCC found their AI training satisfactory (versus 36% globally), and 54% of frontline employees received clear guidance from leadership (compared to 25% globally). However, this also correlates with a higher risk of“shadow AI” use, with 63% expressing they would use AI tools even if not authorized by the company, compared to 54% globally.

AI is also delivering tangible productivity benefits. Over half (53%) of the report's respondents save more than an hour daily through AI, with time reallocated to a variety of tasks.