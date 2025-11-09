Qatar Target Round Of 32 Berth As USA, Austria And Ireland Advance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Hosts Qatar face Bolivia in their final Group A match today aiming for a Round of 32 spot as USA, Austria and Ireland advanced in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at Aspire Zone's Competition Complex yesterday.

With just one point from their 1-1 draw against South Africa on Thursday, hosts Qatar need a convincing win over Bolivia and a favourable result in the other group game between Italy and South Africa. Italy have already secured progression to the knockout stage following back-to-back wins over Qatar and Bolivia, while South Africa sit second in the group with three points after defeating Bolivia.

USA's comeback victory; Burkina Faso stay in contention

USA entered the Round of 32 after a 2-1 comeback win over Tajikistan - their second straight victory in Group I. They fell behind early as Muhammad Nazriev scored for Tajikistan in the third minute at Ibrahim Khalfan Pitch.

Nimfasha Berchimas' header equalised in the 30th minute and Cavan Sullivan's spectacular spot-kick in the 61st minute sealed three points for the Americans.

“It feels really great to have the experience to score in a World Cup. I've done it before in 2023, and it's a blessing to do it again, but with a different environment and a different team,” Berchimas said.

In other Group I action at Bader Bilal Pitch, Burkina Faso kept their hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Czechia.

Mohamed Zongo opened the scoring with a long-range stunner in the 27th minute and then delivered a precise corner to Loukman Tapsoba in the 50th minute after Czechia had equalised in the 30th minute.

Qatar eye crucial win over Bolivia in final group match

Austria master Mali; Saudis keep hopes alive in thriller

Austria displayed dominance at Mohammed Ghanim Pitch to outclass Mali and became the first Group L team to reach the knockout stage.

Johannes Moser's penalty in the 36th minute put them ahead, Hasan Deshishku doubled the lead in the 61st, and Nicolas Jozepovic's stoppage-time header sealed a 3-0 victory.

“Our defence was very good. The opponents didn't have many chances, and we created a lot. I think the win is very well deserved,” said Austria coach Hermann Stadler.

Saudi Arabia kept their knockout stage hopes alive with a thrilling 3-2 victory over New Zealand at Mansour Muftah Pitch, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Thari Saeed.

Abdulrahman Sufyani gave Saudi Arabia an early lead in the second minute, doubled by Sabri Dahal in the 55th.

Matias Nunez and Jack Perniskie leveled for New Zealand before Saeed struck in the first minute of stoppage time.

“It was a rollercoaster of a match. I'm very proud of my players' heroics. To come back and win at the end shows this team has great personality,” said Saudi coach Abdulwahab Alharbi.

Ireland fight back; Paraguay edge 10-man Panama

Ireland came from behind to beat Uzbekistan 2-1 and progress from Group J. Abubakir Shukurullaev scored for Uzbekistan in the 20th minute, but Grady McDonnell equalised with a header in the 33rd minute, and Michael Noonan's header in the 75th minute sealed the win at Adel Mallala Pitch.

“Now we're into the knockout stages. It's crazy. It reflects all the hard work we've done. The fans helped us get over the line - with them, it felt like we had 12 men on the pitch,” said Noonan.

Paraguay stayed in the hunt after defeating Panama 2-1 in other Group J game at Khaled Salman Pitch.

Panama played with 10 men following Jossimar Insturain's red card in the 46th minute.

Thiago Aranda and Pedro Villalba scored in the 51st and 54th minutes, while Aldo Sanabria's own goal in stoppage time reduced the deficit but could not prevent Paraguay's first win.

Uganda snatch point against Chile; France held

Uganda and Chile played to a 1-1 draw, while France and Canada shared a goalless draw in Group K.

At Mahmoud Soufi Pitch, Chile captain Bruno Torres scored before halftime, but Derick Ssozi equalised for Uganda in the third minute of stoppage time, marking Uganda's first-ever goal at a FIFA tournament.

“It feels good. I said last time that we should come back stronger. I liked the discipline, resilience, and character of the boys. I'm very happy - it means a lot for the people,” said Uganda coach Brian Ssenyondo.

France and Canada had few clear chances at Khaled Ballan Pitch, with Pierre Mounguengue hitting the post late. Both teams now have four points, while Uganda and Chile sit on one point each