Firmino Fires Hat-Trick As Al Sadd Hit Eight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Roberto Firmino fired a sensational hat-trick as Al Sadd ran riot, thrashing Umm Salal 8-3 in a Qatar Stars League goal fest at Al Khor Stadium yesterday.

The postponed Round 7 clash also Akram Afif, Rafa Mújica, Giovani Henrique, Claudinho and Agustin Soria among the goalscorers for Al Sadd, while Umm Salal's goals came through efforts from Edidiong Udosen, Jean Kouassi and Sayed Hasan.

The victory, Al Sadd's fourth win of the season, helped the Sergio Allegri's side climb two spots to fifth position in the standings, while Umm Salal's struggles continued following their seventh defeat.

Brazilian Firmino set the tone in the 24th minute, adding a perfect finish to a Claudinho pass to open Al Sadd's scoring.

Five minutes later, Afif doubled the lead after receiving a lofted pass from Claudinho. Two minutes later, Umm Salal pulled one back when Udosen tapped one from inside the box off an Oussama Tannane free kick. Mujica then restored the two-goal cushion in the 43rd minute, but Kouassi's strike in added time saw Umm Salal at 2-3 heading to the break.

After the break, the Wolves unleashed a ruthless attack as the game shifted in Al Sadd's favour.

Henrique made it 4-2 in the 48th minute from a clever pass from Youcef Atal, beating the Umm Salal goalkeeper at the goalmouth.

Firmino struck his second goal in the 65th minute, again in collaboration with Afif, before completing his hat-trick five minutes later after smart work by substitute Hasan Al Haydos to make it 6-2.

Claudinho (73) and Soria (88) added two more goals to their tally, assisted by Afif on both occasions, before Issa netted a consolation for Umm Salal in the third minute of added time.

Later yesterday, Al Duhail were held 2-2 by Al Sailiya at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium after the visitors wiped out a two-goal deficit.

Krzysztof Piatek put Al Duhail ahead in the 38th minute and Edmilson Junior doubled the lead four minutes later.

Khaled Ali then struck for Al Sailiya in the 58th minute and completed a brace three minutes later as Al Sailiya snatched a point.