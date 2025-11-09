Al Shaqab Horse Show Concludes With Resounding Success

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 2025 edition of the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show concluded yesterday at the prestigious Longines Outdoor Arena, where the final championship rounds were held to crown the top horses across the Yearling, Junior, and Senior divisions.

Shihanah KL of Kaheel Stud emerged as the champion Yearling Fillies while Dandon KL, also of Kaheel Stud, won the Yearling Colts championship class of this year's 4-day event.

The Junior Fillies Championship gold went to Shaella Al Wajba of Al Wajba Stud while Yulib Al Shahania, owned by Sheikha Eman bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, was best in Junior Colts' class. The Senior Mares Championship was won by Thorya Al Hawajer of Al Thamer Stud, and Wajeeh Aljassimya Owned by Aljassimya Stud picked up gold in the Senior Stallions Championship.

This year's edition continued the Foal Classes (Filly Foals and Colt Foals), which were introduced in the previous edition. The inclusion of these categories reflects Al Shaqab's ongoing focus on supporting the full development cycle of Arabian horse breeding, while providing a platform to showcase promising young bloodlines from an early stage.

CEO of Al Shaqab Khalifa Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah stated:“Al Shaqab's commitment goes beyond competition - it is about preserving the heritage of the Arabian horse and elevating it on the global stage. Each year, we welcome breeders, owners, and enthusiasts who share this passion. The level of excellence showcased this year reflects Qatar's ongoing role in shaping the international future of Arabian horse breeding and celebrating its timeless beauty”.

The Gold winners across all championship categories received QR100,000, Silver winners QR70,000, and Bronze winners QR50,000.