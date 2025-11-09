403
Chinese Scientists Develop AI System to Advance Deep-Sea Exploration
(MENAFN) A cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to probe the depths of the ocean was unveiled this week by a team of Chinese scientists, media reported Saturday.
The model, called DePTH-GPT, integrates advanced AI technologies—including deep learning, large language models, computer vision, and knowledge reasoning—to process diverse data types such as video footage, topography, hydrodynamics, sediment composition, and bioacoustics.
Experts say the system promises to shift deep-sea research from traditional qualitative methods toward a more intelligent, interpretable, and predictive framework.
According to the Second Institute of Oceanography under the Ministry of Natural Resources, "DePTH-GPT has already established an intelligent cognitive system for a deep-sea seamount and a hydrothermal vent field."
Developed as part of the Digital DEPTH project, which aims to investigate deep-sea ecosystems, the model is aligned with the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.
Looking ahead, the AI will be made available to international research institutions and organizations, enabling the creation of intelligent cognitive systems for a wide range of deep-sea environments, including seamounts, hydrothermal vents, abyssal plains, and continental slopes.
