403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Charity, OCHA Host Dialogue On Humanitarian Accountability
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC), in partnership with the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), organised a high-level panel discussion titled 'Building a Shared Vision for Humanitarian Accountability' on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, held in Doha from November 4-6.
The session underscored the critical importance of enhancing accountability in humanitarian work. Discussions focused on resource-conscious humanitarian response, ensuring that limited aid reaches the most vulnerable through transparent, people-centred approaches that uphold dignity and address real needs. The panel also emphasised the centrality of localisation, empowering local actors and communities to lead humanitarian action, as a cornerstone for trust, relevance, and sustainability. It further explored ways to integrate development efforts into humanitarian response to support recovery and resilience, paving the way for a dignified life through principled humanitarian action.
This session took place at a pivotal moment, as the Humanitarian Impact Forum prepares for its first high-level meeting in 2026, which will be co-organised by Qatar Charity and OCHA. The forum seeks to redefine, measure, and achieve impact in humanitarian response. Yousuf bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity, and Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary general for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, United Nations opened the session. Al-Kuwari emphasised the urgency of the topic, stating:“We gather at a time when the humanitarian landscape is facing unprecedented challenges. Crises are growing in number and complexity, while resources and trust are under increasing strain. In such circumstances, humanitarian accountability is no longer a principle, it is a collective responsibility that gives our work meaning and integrity.”Qatar Charity OCHA Humanitarian Affairs
The session underscored the critical importance of enhancing accountability in humanitarian work. Discussions focused on resource-conscious humanitarian response, ensuring that limited aid reaches the most vulnerable through transparent, people-centred approaches that uphold dignity and address real needs. The panel also emphasised the centrality of localisation, empowering local actors and communities to lead humanitarian action, as a cornerstone for trust, relevance, and sustainability. It further explored ways to integrate development efforts into humanitarian response to support recovery and resilience, paving the way for a dignified life through principled humanitarian action.
This session took place at a pivotal moment, as the Humanitarian Impact Forum prepares for its first high-level meeting in 2026, which will be co-organised by Qatar Charity and OCHA. The forum seeks to redefine, measure, and achieve impact in humanitarian response. Yousuf bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity, and Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary general for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, United Nations opened the session. Al-Kuwari emphasised the urgency of the topic, stating:“We gather at a time when the humanitarian landscape is facing unprecedented challenges. Crises are growing in number and complexity, while resources and trust are under increasing strain. In such circumstances, humanitarian accountability is no longer a principle, it is a collective responsibility that gives our work meaning and integrity.”Qatar Charity OCHA Humanitarian Affairs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment