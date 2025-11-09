403
Hungary's First Lady Tours Warif Academy In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) First Lady Zsuzsanna Nagy of Hungary and her accompanying delegation have visited Warif Academy, the first-of-its-kind in Qatar that offers inclusive educational opportunities and qualitative services for students with severe and multiple disabilities based on the best global practices.
She toured various sections of the academy and listened to a detailed explanation from Executive Director of the Academy Matthew Campion, about its nature of operation and mission.
Nagy was received by President of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education (PUE) Abeer al-Khalifa, Director of the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) Fatima al-Saadi, and Director of the Schools and Student Affairs Department at MoEHE Maryam al-Buainain.
Warif Academy is a specialised public school that provides inclusive pedagogical and qualitative services for students with severe and multiple functional limitations, whose tasks are laser-focused on empowering those students to access educational activities and engage in them based on their individual needs.
The academy further provides ancillary technological tools that enhance students' independence and capabilities of learning, moving, and communicating within a comprehensive educational environment under the superintendence of a team of experts in special education fields, occupational therapy, physical therapy, as well as speech‐language therapy.
It operates to hone the skills of social communication and interaction, promote the Qatari tenets and culture, supply students with educational and pilot opportunities ahead of their upcoming life in the future, alongside guidance and psychological programmes for their families, designed to bolster and safeguard the quality of their lives.
In addition, the academy's approach serves to empower students to upscale the maximum amount of physical, thoughtful, and social potential, as well as their independence and self-confidence to be effective individuals and contributors in their communities. Zsuzsanna Nagy delegation Warif Academy
