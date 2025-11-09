Aman Organises Forum For School Specialists

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (Aman), one of the centres operating under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work (QFSW), is set to launch today the Forum for Social and Psychological Specialists in Schools under the theme“Towards a Safe Child.”

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) at the Ministry's Theatre – Building No. 2. The forum aims to promote child protection and prevent violence.