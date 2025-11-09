Amir Congratulates President Of Bolivia

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, sent a cable of congratulations to HE Rodrigo Paz on the occasion of his swearing-in as President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, wishing him success in his duties and further development and growth in the relations between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.