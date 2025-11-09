Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Congratulates President Of Bolivia

2025-11-09 04:07:52
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, sent a cable of congratulations to HE Rodrigo Paz on the occasion of his swearing-in as President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, wishing him success in his duties and further development and growth in the relations between the two countries.

