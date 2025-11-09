403
Protest erupts in Lisbon over proposed labour laws
(MENAFN) Massive crowds took to Lisbon’s streets to oppose proposed labour legislation that critics say undermines workers’ rights. The centre-right government’s bill would make it easier for employers to dismiss staff, outsource jobs, and restrict certain compassionate leave, including cutting bereavement leave for women experiencing miscarriages. Authorities argue the measures are necessary to boost flexibility and productivity in one of Western Europe’s lower-income countries.
Union leaders have denounced the reforms as “one of the greatest attacks ever made against workers” and called a general strike for 11 December. Support from the far-right party Chega makes the bill likely to pass parliament.
According to reports, around 100,000 protesters filled Lisbon’s main avenue, demanding both job security and higher wages. CGTP general secretary Tiago Oliveira stated at the demonstration: "If implemented, it would be a real setback in the lives of each and every one of us."
Workers expressed alarm over the reforms. Miriam Alves, 31, employed at a medical device company, said the changes represent "a step backward in working conditions and could lead to a complete lack of job security," while archive technician Madalena Pena, 34, accused the government of reversing rights “in an unfair, subtle, and cunning way, without having said anything before the election.”
The protests also highlighted ongoing wage concerns: over half of Portuguese workers earned less than $950 per month last year, with the minimum wage standing at only $830.
