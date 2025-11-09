403
Golden Toilet “America” Returns to Auction
(MENAFN) A fully operational, pre-owned golden toilet, titled “America,” which was once stolen from a British palace, is now being offered for sale at Sotheby’s, with an estimated guide price of $10 million.
The 18-karat throne was purchased by billionaire New York Mets owner Stephen Cohen from the Marian Goodman Gallery in 2017.
The work was originally unveiled in 2016 by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan.
Weighing 103 kilograms, the participatory artwork was previously installed as a functioning public toilet at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.
It reemerged in the public eye last week when a Sotheby’s press release revealed its listing for the fall contemporary art auction.
The auction house hopes to generate excitement reminiscent of Cattelan’s earlier piece, “Comedian,” a duct-taped banana that sold for $6.2 million last year.
Five anonymous specialists confirmed to the outlet that Cohen is the consignor of the piece. However, both Sotheby’s and the Marian Goodman Gallery declined to provide details about the transaction.
Cohen currently serves as chairman and CEO of Point72, an asset management company with investments spanning multiple industries, including entertainment and pharmaceuticals.
He is also known for his distinguished art collection, which features works blending humor and political commentary, including a Jasper Johns painting and a shark preserved in formaldehyde by Damien Hirst.
The golden toilet has a contentious past. A similar version was famously offered to the White House during Donald Trump’s first term in 2016, as an alternative to a requested Van Gogh painting.
The sculpture first captured widespread attention when displayed at the Guggenheim, attracting over 100,000 visitors eager to experience the unusual piece.
