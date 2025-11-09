Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

3 Missing, 2 In Cardiac Arrest After Chinese Fishing Boat Capsizes Off South Korea's Coast


2025-11-09 04:01:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Chinese fishing boat capsized off South Korea's southwestern Gageo Island on Sunday, leaving three crew members missing and two others in cardiac arrest, Coast Guard officials said.

The 98-ton vessel sank in international waters about 80 kilometers off Gageo Island, according to officials.

Of the 11 people on board, six were initially rescued by another Chinese vessel operating nearby. The Coast Guard later rescued two more who were drifting at sea, but both were found in cardiac arrest and rushed to a hospital, officials said.

The Coast Guard said a search operation is under way for the three missing fishermen in cooperation with its Chinese counterpart.

MENAFN09112025000067011011ID1110316141



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search