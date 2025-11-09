Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Launches Lijian-1 Y9 Carrier Rocket


2025-11-09 04:01:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China on Sunday launched the Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket with two technical experiment satellites onboard.
The rocket blasted off at 11:32 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
It successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.

Gulf Times

