China Launches Lijian-1 Y9 Carrier Rocket
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China on Sunday launched the Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket with two technical experiment satellites onboard.
The rocket blasted off at 11:32 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
It successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.
