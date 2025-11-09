Years Of Culture Initiative Opens Antarctica Exhibition At QNL

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Years of Culture initiative, in collaboration with the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) and with the support of the Division of Cultural Affairs of the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs (DIRAC), has opened the Antarctica exhibition at Qatar National Library.

The captivating photographic showcase, on view through the end of November, invites visitors to explore one of the most remote, fragile, and inspiring places on Earth.

Through more than 40 powerful photographs, the exhibition highlights the extraordinary beauty and scientific significance of Antarctica, celebrating the continent as a global symbol of cooperation and discovery. Organised around three core themes, climate change, life and biodiversity,and scientific collaboration, the exhibition captures the essence of humanity's shared responsibility for this unique environment.

From receding glaciers and research missions to the resilience of penguins, whales, and seabirds, each image offers a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of life at the edge of the world.

A special section is dedicated to Qatari explorers who have embarked on expeditions to Antarctica, reflecting Qatar's growing engagement in global environmental dialogue and the spirit of exploration that connects Qatar to Argentina and Chile.

Chile and Argentina have been working together since 2012 on a joint proposal to establish a Marine Protected Area in the Antarctic Peninsula and southern Scotia Arc, an initiative that underscores the importance of regional cooperation in preserving the continent's delicate ecosystems.

The section features Hamida Al Kuwari, the first Qatari woman to reach Antarctica; Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, who journeyed there in 2011; and Fahad Badar, who took part in an expedition in 2020.

“This exhibition reflects the deep friendship between Chile and Qatar and our shared commitment to the peaceful and scientific exploration of Antarctica,” said H E Patricio Díaz Broughton, Ambassador of Chile to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

“It also highlights Chile's longstanding leadership in Antarctic research and our determination to promote international cooperation for the protection of this extraordinary continent.”

Representing the Division of Cultural Affairs (DIRAC) of the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director Mauricio Hurtado added:“The Antarctica exhibition embodies the values that unite our nations-science, culture, and dialogue.

Through the Years of Culture partnership, we are able to build bridges between Chile and Qatar that extend to the very ends of the Earth.”

“We are honoured to host this exhibition on Antarctica in collaboration with Years of Culture,” said Tan Huism, Executive Director of Qatar National Library.

“Today, as we reflect on these images, we are reminded of our collective responsibility to document and share knowledge to protect our planet.”