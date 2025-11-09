QCS Leads Relay For Life 2025 In Doha With 2000 Attendees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha has once again hosted“Relay for Life 2025”, an inspiring global event organised by the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), bringing together over 2000 participants, including cancer survivors, healthcare professionals, and community members.

The event embodies the values of hope, solidarity, and perseverance in the ongoing fight against cancer.

Held in the Aspire Dome indoor track, the event attracted a distinguished audience of public figures and representatives from national institutions. It featured four continuous hours of activities, symbolising the ongoing journey in the fight against cancer. Blending educational, humanitarian.

The programme included a wide range of entertainment and educational activities for all age groups, along with awareness sessions highlighting the importance of prevention, early detection, and comprehensive care for patients. The event also featured inspiring stories from cancer survivors who shared their personal experiences of resilience and courage, adding an emotional dimension that strengthened participants' spirits.

On this occasion, Founder and Chairman of the Qatar Cancer Society, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani expressed his pride in Qatar's continued hosting of this international initiative, stating:“We are proud to host Relay for Life 2025 in Doha for the second consecutive year. This initiative reflects our firm commitment to supporting the community in its fight against cancer. It is an opportunity to unite efforts and build a compassionate society that fosters positivity and solidarity in facing health challenges.”

He added:“Relay for Life is a landmark event that embodies the values of humanity and hope, bringing together people from all walks of life to support cancer patients and raise awareness about prevention and early detection. We believe that collaboration and community participation are the key to making a real difference in this ongoing battle.”

Shaikh Dr. Al Thani also extended his appreciation to all partners and sponsors who supported the event, emphasizing that this initiative reflects the principle of social responsibility and the strong partnership between the public and private sectors.

For his part, Events & Venues Director at Aspire Zone Foundation, Ahmed Mohammed Al Hassan said,“We are proud to host Relay for Life 2025 for the second consecutive year at Aspire Zone, reaffirming our commitment to supporting humanitarian and community-driven initiatives that embody the values of hope and solidarity.