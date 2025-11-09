403
India Repatriates Nationals from Thailand After Cyber Scam Raid
(MENAFN) The Indian government has successfully brought back the first group of its citizens who escaped to Thailand from Myanmar following a raid on a notorious online scam hub in the country.
Two Indian Air Force (IAF) planes returned 270 individuals, including 26 women, from the Thai border town of Mae Sot on Thursday.
The repatriation was coordinated by the Embassy of India in Bangkok and the Consulate of India in Chiang Mai, alongside multiple Thai government agencies, as stated in the Indian mission’s post on X.
The embassy also advised Indian nationals to “verify employment proposals” before accepting overseas job offers.
Authorities plan to repatriate a total of 465 Indians, with the remaining group scheduled to depart Thailand next Monday.
Those being evacuated had crossed from Myanmar and were held by Thai officials for breaching immigration regulations.
The crackdown in Myanmar targeted a cyber center known as KK Park, which was raided by the country’s military in mid-October to combat cross-border online fraud and illegal gambling operations.
Media reports indicate that over 1,500 foreign citizens, including individuals from China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Kenya, and India, fled during the raids.
Temporary shelters were established in Mae Sot to accommodate and process the fleeing individuals.
Scammer networks operating in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines have raised growing international concern in recent years.
According to a report by a news agency, these networks reportedly generate tens of billions of dollars annually from victims worldwide.
Their tactics are diverse, encompassing fraudulent investment schemes as well as romance-based scams.
