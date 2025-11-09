Qatar 'Important Partner' In Child Protection: Swedish Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sweden's Minister for Social Services H E Camilla Waltersson Grönvall praised Qatar as an“important and potential partner” in advancing child protection and inclusive social systems as she took part in the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025 held between November 4 and 6 in Doha.

In an interview with The Peninsula during her visit, Waltersson Grönvall said the summit had strengthened international cooperation and inspired collective optimism.“A summit like this builds hope,” she said.“When we come together, we gain energy, strength, and commitment and the feeling that together, change is possible.”

Waltersson Grönvall highlighted Sweden's long-standing commitment to inclusive and preventive social policies, especially those focused on children's rights and the most vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities.“Everything starts with the children,” she emphasised.

“By building preventive and protective systems from early childhood, we create the foundation for a fairer society.”

Waltersson Grönvall's advocacy for children focuses on creating a safer environment by combating violence, preventing recruitment into organised crime, and strengthening social services. She champions children's right to a safe upbringing through initiatives such as a new national strategy to prevent violence against children and a proposed fine for parents who refuse support for at-risk children.

Sweden's Minister for Social Services H E Camilla Waltersson Grönvall speaking to Fazeena Saleem from The Peninsula during the interview at the Swedish Embassy.

Her work also includes ensuring equality for children with disabilities and supporting international cooperation on children's rights.

She expressed appreciation to Qatar for hosting the global gathering and commended the country's growing leadership in social development.

“I'm very happy and grateful to the government of Qatar for taking this leadership and bringing this global summit together,” Waltersson Grönvall said.

The Minister said that Sweden and Qatar are already deepening cooperation in the social sector.“We have a very close relationship with the government of Qatar. We signed a memorandum of understanding last year that promotes cooperation in social services and family support, particularly in children's rights and the rights of persons with disabilities,” she said.

Waltersson Grönvall also pointed to Qatar's significant efforts in supporting education initiatives, saying Sweden shares the same vision of ensuring no child is left behind.

Discussing Sweden's current priorities, she said the country's new Social Services Act focuses on early intervention and inclusive welfare.“We all know that the earlier the intervention, the better the chance of success,” she said.

Reflecting on the outcomes of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, Waltersson Grönvall said it reaffirmed the moral responsibility of policymakers worldwide to protect children and vulnerable communities, particularly during crises and conflicts.“It's our common responsibility to never lose focus,” she said.“Children and the most vulnerable are often those hardest hit, and we must ensure they remain at the centre of policy discussions.”

The Swedish Minister left Doha expressing optimism about future partnerships.“You leave Doha with a feeling of hope, energy, and a will to move things forward, faster,” she said.