Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory Following 6.7 Magnitude Quake

Tokyo: Japan issued a tsunami advisory Sunday after an offshore 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck a northern Pacific region. The quake struck around 5:03 pm (0803 GMT) in waters off Iwate, prompting the advisory for a possible tsunami up to one metre (three feet) high, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

