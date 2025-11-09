Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory Following 6.7 Magnitude Quake

Tokyo: Japan issued a tsunami advisory Sunday after an offshore 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck a northern Pacific region.
The quake struck around 5:03 pm (0803 GMT) in waters off Iwate, prompting the advisory for a possible tsunami up to one metre (three feet) high, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The Peninsula

