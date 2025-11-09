Zarine Khan's Daughter Farah Says 'No One Can Ever Be Like You' As She Remembers Her Mom

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Zarine Khan, wife of actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Zarine Khan, wife of actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday.

She is survived by her husband and children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Her daughter, Farah, remembered her late mother with a nostalgic post. She uploaded a video of Zarine singing the iconic track "Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo" on social media.

Paying tribute to the glorious legacy left by her mother, the designer shared on social media, "Aaj jaane ki zid na karo. Yuhi pahloon mein baithe raho...To my mother, my soul mate, the woman who touched many lives with her love warmth and shine. (sic)"

"You will be missed because no one can ever be like you. Your legacy will always continue to inspire many and I promise to walk in your footsteps and keep our family bonded together forever. Your friends will become my friends and i will love them and keep them close. Will miss you until we meet again. Rest in peace my darling Mamma," she added.

Sister Sussanne also reacted with the comment, "Our most precious Mummsy... No one in the universe like you (sic)."

Sussanne also fondly talked about her late mother, saying, "My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life... Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light... You taught us all to live it our own way... with the epitome of Grace and Love... May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy.... We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love... they are so lucky to have you...(broken hearts and praying hands emoji) P. S You took all our hearts with you...(sic)."