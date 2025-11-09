Isdb To Set Up $24M Cardiac Hospital In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will set up a 100-bed specialised cardiac hospital in the central capital Kabul at a cost of 24 million US dollars, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said that following continuous efforts and effective discussions by its Policy Department, IsDB had fully agreed to finance and implement the hospital project.

It said that this was the first major and fundamental health project to be implemented since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), made possible through the active efforts of MoF.

The statement added the hospital would be built in Kabul city with a total budget of $24 million.

The project has been shared with relevant government entities.

A joint committee comprising representatives from MoF, IsDB, the contractor firm and other related authorities have already launched preliminary survey, mapping, and design work, expected to be completed within six months.

The ministry noted that the establishment of this modern hospital would enable heart patients to receive treatment within the country at lower costs, while also providing opportunities for specialised medical training.

