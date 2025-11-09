Iran Stresses Need For Continued Dialogue Between Kabul, Islamabad

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has emphasised the need for continued dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan in cooperation with influential regional countries.

Following Pakistan's attacks on Afghanistan and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Afghan forces, negotiations between Kabul and Islamabad were held- once in Doha and twice in Istanbul- under the mediation of Qatar and Turkey.

The latest round of talks in Istanbul concluded on Saturday. The chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said the“irresponsible and uncooperative” attitude of the Pakistani delegation resulted in no outcome from the third round of negotiations, despite the IEA's goodwill and the mediators' efforts.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran and Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, held a phone call to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said in a statement.

Araghchi underscored the importance of the long-standing and friendly relations between the two neighbouring Muslim countries and reiterated Iran's determination to expand and deepen cooperation in various fields.

He expressed concern over the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan and stressed the need for continued dialogue between the two sides, with the cooperation of influential regional countries, to resolve differences and ease tensions.

Araghchi also reaffirmed Iran's readiness to offer any form of assistance to help achieve this goal.

For his part, the Pakistani foreign minister, outlining the latest developments and the outcome of recent talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Both sides agreed to continue their consultations on these matters.

