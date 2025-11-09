Nearly 12,500 Afghan Refugees Return From Iran, Pakistan In A Single Day

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): As many as 12,455 Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan in a single day, an official said on Sunday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), wrote on his X handle that 2,098 families, comprising 12,455 individuals, were repatriated to the country from Iran and Pakistan on Saturday.

He said that these returnees arrived through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

He noted some of the returnees were transported to their home areas, while 2,051others received humanitarian assistance.

He added that a total of 1,652 SIM cards were distributed among the returning refugees by telecommunication companies.

kk