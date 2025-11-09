Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nearly 12,500 Afghan Refugees Return From Iran, Pakistan In A Single Day

Nearly 12,500 Afghan Refugees Return From Iran, Pakistan In A Single Day


2025-11-09 04:00:23
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): As many as 12,455 Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan in a single day, an official said on Sunday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), wrote on his X handle that 2,098 families, comprising 12,455 individuals, were repatriated to the country from Iran and Pakistan on Saturday.

He said that these returnees arrived through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

He noted some of the returnees were transported to their home areas, while 2,051others received humanitarian assistance.

He added that a total of 1,652 SIM cards were distributed among the returning refugees by telecommunication companies.

kk

MENAFN09112025000174011037ID1110316126



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search