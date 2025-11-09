Afghan Muaythai Fighter Shaheen Defeats Iranian Rival

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Muay Thai fighter Qahraman Shaheen has defeated his Iranian opponent Poria Wali in a recent bout held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The match took place last night under one of Thailand's Muay Thai organizations. Shaheen shared a video on his Facebook page showing the moment he triumphed over his Iranian rival.

The contest between Shaheen and Wali consisted of three rounds, with Shaheen emerging victorious by points difference.

According to reports, Shaheen has so far participated in 13 professional Muay Thai fights, winning 12 and losing only one.

hz/ma