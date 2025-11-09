From Beadwork To Entrepreneurship: Girl Who Inspired Hope Among Women

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Maryam Mohammadi, a young woman from the capital Kabul, has turned her creativity and determination into a source of inspiration for many.

Starting with a modest investment, she launched a small business producing beadwork and artificial flowers. Today, she not only supports her family financially but has also provided employment for dozens of women, with her products even finding markets abroad.

Pajhwok Afghan News introduces Maryan Mohammadi, a girl who, through perseverance and effort, has achieved remarkable success, in this feature“Mirror of Woman”

Who is Maryam Mohammadi?

Born 23 years ago in the Qala-i-Qazi area of Kabul city, Maryam was an outstanding student during her school years.

She says that she also assisted her mother with household chores and always tried to be a useful member of her family.

While in school, she learned bead weaving from her mother due to her strong interest in handicrafts.

Maryam wanted to study computer science, but the family could not afford the expenses of a preparatory course for the university entrance exam“Kankor exam”. To cover her costs, she began producing beadwork and embroidery, gradually, selling her products in the local market.

She said:“Five years ago, I passed the Kankor (university entrance) exam and was accepted into my dream faculty- Computer Science at Kabul university. I was overjoyed that I had achieved my goal, but unfortunately, female studies were suspended and I couldn't continue my studies.”

She added:“After lessons suspended, I spent a long time unemployed and became depressed because I had always studied and worked. Eventually, I decided to start something on my own and employ other girls as well.”

Having skills in beadwork and flower-making, she decided to use her talent and start a business.

“At first,” she recalled,“I used to visit shops that sold party dresses, take orders for beading and embroidery and earn enough to cover my living expenses.”

She decorated party dresses and bridal shawls with beadwork and received a modest payment in return.

Start of her entrepreneurial journey

Maryam's passion for beadwork and flower-making motivated her to save her earnings and expand her work. With an initial investment of 7,000 afghanis, she established a small workshop.

Two years later, she successfully founded her brand called 'Taj', under which she set up a beadwork and embroidery workshop. Despite numerous challenges, she persevered and managed to employ several women.

Currently, her workshop produces beaded party dresses, bridal shawl and various types of hand-made bridal bouquets and decorative flowers.

She said ten women and girls currently work full-time in the workshop, while 32 others were employed part-time, all receiving salaries for their efforts.

“When we receive a dress order,” she explained,“the stitching is done in outside tailor shops and then we add the beadwork ourselves.”

Family support: The key to success

To realise her dreams, Maryam needed her family's support.

“Although my family supported me in everything, she said,“they were a bit worried at the beginning. My elder sister said it might be difficult but encouraged me to start, promising to stand by me.”

Maryam faced many difficulties along the way but never gave up.

“There were times when I wanted to stop,” she admitted,“but I kept telling myself I had to move forward.”

In the early days, her sales were low, but patience and perseverance paid off- her business gradually expanded and sales increased.

Now, she not only supports herself but also contributes to her family's expenses.

“I feel very happy,” she said,“because I can help my family and create jobs for other women. I'll never give up on my goals - this work is not only for me, but for all the women who work alongside me and depend on it.”

Maryam's path to success: Growing demand beyond borders

Maryam says her products now attract attention both inside and outside Afghanistan.

She explained:“At present, most of our orders are for decorative flowers, which sell very well because they are durable and long-lasting.”

She added:“Most of our customers are from Germany, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States. Interestingly, even though Arabian dresses originate from Saudi Arabia, we receive many orders from there also. They say our prices are much more affordable compared to what they pay locally.”

Looking to the future, she said:“I have many goals, Right now, my workspace is small but I plan to establish a wholesale shop so small stores can buy from me. I also hope to open branches across the country and, eventually, internationally.”

Her message to other girls:“No road is closed- don't wait for someone else to open it for you.”

Women employed in her workshop

Tahira, one of the employees, said:“We are very happy to have this opportunity. Working with Maryam Mohammadi is enjoyable.”

She added:“I assist in dress beadwork and preparing floral bouquets. Maryam works hard to ensure we learn new skills. Most of us do the bead embroidery while she designs and prepares the patterns.”

Tahira hopes the workshop will expand further so more women can find employment.

Economist Amena Hashimi said Afghan businesswomen and entrepreneurs have made valuable achievements, showing creativity and skill in their work.

She noted that many women have managed to grow small and medium enterprises, providing jobs for others and exporting their products abroad.

Hashimi called for support for young women like Maryam to help them expand their businesses and strengthen Afghanistan's female entrepreneurship sector.

