Wushu Selection Competitions Held In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Wushu selection competitions, featuring 110 athletes, were held yesterday in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Sunday.

Bilal Mujahid, head of the provincial Physical Education and Sports Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the competitions were organized in two categories - Taolu and Sanda - among clubs from Ghazni center, Jaghori, and Andar districts.

He said the day-long event was held at the State Gymnasium in cooperation with the relevant federation.

According to Mujahid, the competitions included three age categories - juniors, youths, and adults - and 70 athletes were selected for Ghazni's provincial Wushu team.

In the Taolu section, six juniors, eight youths, and three adults qualified, while in the Sanda section, 12 juniors, 15 youths, and 27 adults were selected.

The top three athletes in each category won first, second, and third positions, he added.

Karim, a player, told Pajhwok:“I am happy to take part in Wushu and hope to represent my province in national and international competitions.”

At the end of the event, trophies, medals, and certificates of championship were distributed to the best athletes by federation representatives.

hz/ma