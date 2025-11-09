Proposed Changes To Pakistan's Constitution Spark Debate

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Reports indicate that the draft amendment to Article 243 of Pakistan's Constitution includes the creation of a post of“Chief of Defence Forces” and the removal of the“Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee” - a move that opponents say could further tilt the balance of power in favor of the military.

According to Dawn, the Pakistani government submitted the draft of the 27th constitutional amendment to the Senate on Saturday.

The draft grants broader powers and privileges to the country's top military leadership, backed by constitutional authority.

Key changes proposed to Article 243:



Army chief to be recognised as Chief of Defence Forces, positioned at top of Pakistan's armed services

CJCSC to be abolished

Establishing a Commander of National Strategic Command position

President to appoint army, naval, air chiefs on advice of premier Life-time constitutional protection to be provided to 5-star rank officers

The Dawn described the proposal under the headline“A Storm Brewing”, noting those government officials and some lawmakers call it a technical update aimed at modernizing command mechanisms and formalizing extraordinary promotions made in recent months.

However, the report adds that the proposal has sparked political controversy in Islamabad, with opposition parties and civil rights groups warning that it could further shift the balance of power toward the military at the expense of civilian institutions.

hz/ma