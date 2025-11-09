403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kenyan activists reappear safely after disappearing in Uganda
(MENAFN) Two Kenyan human rights activists who went missing in Uganda five weeks ago have been located and are reportedly safe, according to reports from rights organizations. Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo were last seen being forced into a car by masked, uniformed men following a political event where they supported Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine.
On Saturday, activist group Vocal Africa confirmed that the men were safe and were being transported from Busia in Uganda to Nairobi. “Let this moment signal an important shift towards upholding the human rights of East Africans anywhere in East African Community,” the organization wrote on Instagram.
While Ugandan police denied having custody of the men, Kenyan rights groups had lobbied Ugandan authorities for their release. In a joint statement, Vocal Africa, the Law Society of Kenya, and Amnesty International expressed gratitude to governments, activists, journalists, diplomats, and concerned citizens for their efforts.
Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, accused the Ugandan government of targeting the two Kenyans for their association with him. Wine is running for president in next year’s elections against long-time leader Yoweri Museveni, 80, who has held power since 1986.
The incident is part of a pattern of enforced disappearances in East Africa. Njagi himself was previously abducted in Kenya last year, only reappearing a month later after a court ordered police to produce him. Earlier this year, Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and his Ugandan counterpart Agather Atuhaire were detained in Tanzania and held incommunicado, later reporting mistreatment including sexual torture.
Similar disappearances have targeted opposition figures in Uganda and the wider region, including Kizza Besigye, who vanished in Nairobi last year and later appeared in a Ugandan military court facing treason charges. These events have drawn widespread condemnation and raised concerns over possible regional cooperation to suppress dissent.
On Saturday, activist group Vocal Africa confirmed that the men were safe and were being transported from Busia in Uganda to Nairobi. “Let this moment signal an important shift towards upholding the human rights of East Africans anywhere in East African Community,” the organization wrote on Instagram.
While Ugandan police denied having custody of the men, Kenyan rights groups had lobbied Ugandan authorities for their release. In a joint statement, Vocal Africa, the Law Society of Kenya, and Amnesty International expressed gratitude to governments, activists, journalists, diplomats, and concerned citizens for their efforts.
Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, accused the Ugandan government of targeting the two Kenyans for their association with him. Wine is running for president in next year’s elections against long-time leader Yoweri Museveni, 80, who has held power since 1986.
The incident is part of a pattern of enforced disappearances in East Africa. Njagi himself was previously abducted in Kenya last year, only reappearing a month later after a court ordered police to produce him. Earlier this year, Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and his Ugandan counterpart Agather Atuhaire were detained in Tanzania and held incommunicado, later reporting mistreatment including sexual torture.
Similar disappearances have targeted opposition figures in Uganda and the wider region, including Kizza Besigye, who vanished in Nairobi last year and later appeared in a Ugandan military court facing treason charges. These events have drawn widespread condemnation and raised concerns over possible regional cooperation to suppress dissent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment