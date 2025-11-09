403
Suspicious Package Sparks Illnesses at US Airbase
(MENAFN) Several individuals became unwell at a prominent US airbase, which serves as the home for Air Force One, after a package allegedly containing an unidentified white substance was delivered to the installation.
The event at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) in Maryland on Thursday led to the evacuation of two adjoining structures, officials reported.
A JBA representative told the press that “multiple individuals felt ill” following the opening of a “suspicious package” that had arrived at the base.
As a safety measure, the affected building was evacuated and secured while HAZMAT teams examined the scene, finding no immediate danger.
Authorities have not revealed the package’s contents. Nonetheless, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the investigation, that the delivery included an unidentified white powder and was accompanied by political materials.
An initial field assessment by the HAZMAT team reportedly did not detect any harmful substances, although the exact composition of the material has not yet been verified, according to CNN.
Joint Base Andrews serves as the home for Air Force One and other aircraft used by top government officials.
US President Donald Trump had visited the base the day before, but there is no evidence suggesting a link to the incident.
Responsibility for investigating the matter has been assigned to the Office of Special Investigations.
