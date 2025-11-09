403
Experts Say England to Undergo Worst Drought in Decades
(MENAFN) England could confront its most severe drought in decades next year, forcing government officials and water companies to prepare emergency measures that go beyond simple hosepipe bans, according to a report by media on Saturday.
Executives from one leading water company told the newspaper they were “extremely concerned” about the possibility of another dry winter, citing forecasts from the national meteorological service that predict below-average rainfall. If these conditions persist, they warned, drastic water use restrictions could be enforced.
Much of England experienced drought conditions this summer, but the previous year’s rainfall had temporarily buffered the impact, keeping reservoirs and groundwater reserves relatively full.
However, months of record low rainfall have now severely depleted these reserves, and recent average precipitation has failed to replenish them.
National reservoir storage has fallen to roughly 63%, significantly below the seasonal average of 76%, with some southern England reservoirs dropping under 30%, the report states. Groundwater recovery—a slower process than reservoir refill—remains alarmingly low.
In response, utilities in parts of southern England have sought new restrictions on commercial water use, including bans on activities such as washing buildings or filling swimming pools.
Alastair Chisholm, policy director at the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management, told media that a second consecutive dry winter “is when things start to get serious” in the UK.
He cautioned that without steady rainfall through winter and spring, England could face additional drought orders, stricter restrictions, and heightened stress on rivers and water supplies.
The report highlights that long-term water security in England is increasingly precarious due to population growth, hotter summers, and the absence of new reservoirs—none have been built in more than 30 years. Experts warn that the nation’s reliance on consistent rainfall is no longer sustainable.
