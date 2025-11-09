403
UK government launches review into growing youth inactivity
(MENAFN) The government has initiated an independent review to tackle the growing problem of youth inactivity. Former Labour Health Secretary Alan Milburn will head the inquiry, focusing on "Neets"—young people aged 16-24 who are not in education, employment, or training.
Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden described the persistently high number of young people falling out of education or work as a "crisis of opportunity" that demands urgent intervention. The proportion of Neets, currently about one in eight, has been increasing in recent years and is approaching one million. A significant number cite long-term illness or disability as barriers, with the number claiming health and disability benefits also rising.
The review will investigate the reasons behind the rise in youth inactivity and explore strategies to reduce long-term welfare dependence while helping young people access work and training opportunities. Its findings are expected to be published next summer.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the broader benefits system is “unsustainable and unfair,” but efforts to implement welfare reform within his party have faced resistance.
According to the Department of Work and Pensions, claims for Universal Credit Health and Employment Support Allowance among young people have increased by over 50% in the past five years, with around 80% citing mental health conditions or neurodevelopmental disorders.
On concerns that over-diagnosis may be contributing to a youth mental health crisis, McFadden emphasized a careful approach: “I don't want to play amateur doctor. I want to approach this with sensitivity. The question I'm asking is, given the higher reported number of these conditions among young people, what is the best policy response? I don't believe there should be an automatic link between diagnosis and benefits.”
He added, “If we get this right, the prize is huge: transforming lives and life chances, with the pent-up potential of the next generation firing our economy and building a better future for all. We cannot afford to lose a generation of young people to a life on benefits, with no work prospects and not enough hope.”
Milburn described the review as “uncompromising” and pledged to expose failings across employment support, education, skills, health, and welfare sectors. “We cannot stand by and let a generation of young people be consigned to a life without employment or prospects,” he said. “It's clear urgent action is needed.”
