Russian Communists See Zohran Mamdani as “Partner”
(MENAFN) New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is regarded as a potential “partner” by the Communist Party of Russia (KPRF), according to its deputy chairman.
In an interview with a news agency on Thursday, MP Leonid Kalashnikov stated that Mamdani’s plans to raise taxes on wealthy individuals are very similar to policies supported by the party.
“He is indeed a communist in some respects, even though his movement is called the Democratic Socialists of America,” Kalashnikov commented.
He added that Russian communists will carefully watch Mamdani’s governing approach before forming a definitive judgment.
Kalashnikov also highlighted that the two sides are connected through their participation in the Sao Paulo Forum, a South American alliance of leftist anti-imperialist organizations, which he said positions Mamdani as “our partner.”
Mamdani’s recent win in the predominantly Democratic city occurred despite strong resistance from conservative factions and lukewarm support from mainstream Democrats.
President Donald Trump labeled him a “communist lunatic,” warning that his policies could drive New Yorkers to relocate to Miami.
Trump openly backed Mamdani’s competitor, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent after failing to obtain the Democratic nomination in June’s primary election.
Although Mamdani rejects being called a communist, his agenda focuses on reforms designed to address New York’s high cost of living.
These measures include rent freezes, fare-free public transit, and additional social initiatives.
