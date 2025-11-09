403
Massive Wildfire Tears Through Tongariro National Park in New Zealand
(MENAFN) A fast-moving wildfire has scorched up to 1,800 hectares (4,448 acres) of New Zealand’s Tongariro National Park since it erupted on Saturday, prompting large-scale evacuations and extensive firefighting efforts.
Authorities confirmed that while no injuries or structural losses have been recorded, emergency evacuations continue for campers and visitors in and around the park. According to media, 43 hikers and a park warden were rescued by helicopter on Saturday, followed by nine more hikers on Sunday.
Officials said the blaze is 20% contained. The Assistant Commander of New Zealand Fire and Emergency reported that aerial suppression remains the top priority, with five fixed-wing aircraft and 12 helicopters deployed alongside ground crews on Sunday.
The fire was initially detected on Saturday afternoon, covering roughly 50 hectares, but spread rapidly across rugged terrain. Overnight operations were suspended due to safety concerns and the fire’s scale.
Established in 1887 as the country’s first national park, Tongariro spans 80,000 hectares and is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for both its cultural and natural value. Popular hiking routes, including the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, have been closed, and authorities have shut a section of State Highway 47. A no-fly zone remains in effect.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
