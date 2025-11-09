403
Reckless driver kills four people, injures many at Tampa bar
(MENAFN) A high-speed police chase in Tampa, Florida, early Saturday ended tragically when a driver lost control and slammed into the outdoor patio of a bar, killing four people and injuring 13 others.
The 22-year-old suspect, who had been previously seen street racing, is now in custody while authorities investigate the incident. Tampa police said three victims died at the scene, and a fourth succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Among the injured, two are in critical condition, seven are stable, and two have already been discharged.
The chase began just before 1:00 a.m. local time, when Tampa police air units spotted a car driving recklessly on the highway. Florida Highway Patrol officers pursued the vehicle as it sped through city streets, attempting a PIT maneuver to stop it. When the maneuver failed, the pursuit was halted, but the driver continued at high speeds until crashing into Bradley’s bar, a popular LGBTQ venue. Authorities have indicated there is no evidence the crash was targeted at the bar or its patrons.
Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw called the event a “senseless tragedy” and stressed the dangers of reckless driving, while Mayor Jane Castor described the incident as “devastating” and acknowledged the grief experienced by families and first responders alike.
